The summer just got a whole lot cooler! Join the Lawrence County Public Library as we celebrate our theme “All Together Now” from July 7 through July 25.

Children from toddlers to seventh grade are eligible to sign up for a reading log at the Lawrence County Public Library beginning June 26 and earn prizes and books during the month of July. Join us at 3:00 p.m. for the kick-off party on July 11 at the Moulton Lions Club! All summer reading events and special events are free and will meet on Tuesday afternoons at the Moulton Lions Club at 3 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.