The summer just got a whole lot cooler! Join the Lawrence County Public Library as we celebrate our theme “All Together Now” from July 7 through July 25.
Children from toddlers to seventh grade are eligible to sign up for a reading log at the Lawrence County Public Library beginning June 26 and earn prizes and books during the month of July. Join us at 3:00 p.m. for the kick-off party on July 11 at the Moulton Lions Club! All summer reading events and special events are free and will meet on Tuesday afternoons at the Moulton Lions Club at 3 p.m.
Families that read together succeed together. Children who read during the summer gain reading skills, while those who do not can slide backward. Termed the “summer slide” and affecting millions of children each year, teachers can spend at least one-month re-teaching materials students have forgotten during that time.
The Lawrence County Public Library keeps learning fun throughout the summer break! Take part in the summer reading program through our presenters and prizes.
Summer Reading events, prizes and books for all ages are made possible with support from the United Way and the Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library.
For details about all Summer Reading events, visit the website at myLCPL.org or call (256) 974-0883.
