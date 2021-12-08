A soldier’s memories

At 94 years old, Clarence Heflin is one of two remaining living WWll veterans in Lawrence County. Those who have gone on before them number in the hundreds of local boys drafted or who joined when news of the war hit, many of them inspired by the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
He recalls the Sunday morning when the news came over the radio. The son of a sharecropper, he was 14 at the time, and he was stunned, as were most Americans, by the fact that the Japanese would dare to do such a thing to America.
Hawaii was still a territory at the time, the naval base there was a prime target for the Japanese, who rained down terror on the unsuspecting tropical paradise with a vengeance.
Heflin didn’t experience any combat, he was still in school when his two brothers-in-law were serving, though, and recalls hearing them talk and the family talking when they were gone. One of them, Wade Reding, was captured in Germany and held for six months. He once told Clarence that he weighed 98 pounds when he was liberated.
“The other one, Walter DeMasters, was killed crossing the Rhine River in Germany,” recalls Heflin.
When Clarence was drafted, he didn’t worry much about being captured or getting killed, he just remembers being happy that he would be leaving the cotton fields of Lawrence County within three weeks to report for duty.
He was drafted while still in school at Courtland High in 1945. His first stop was Ft. McClellan, Alabama. He was there for three weeks before being sent to base camp at Ft. Bliss, Texas, just outside El Paso. Not long after he got there his mother, Ida, became ill. He was granted a leave to be with her. She died that November and he was granted an extended leave so that he could stay for her funeral.
Then it was back to Ft. Bliss for 13 weeks, where he was with the infantry, learning to point and shoot.
After graduating, he got another ten-day furlough before shipping out in January 1946, from New Orleans to his next post on the Panama Canal.
He didn’t see any action like you see in the movies. His position with the Military Police consisted mostly of guarding the canal from suspicious activity and hauling in drunken soldiers, “Mostly on the weekends,” he laughed.
He’d always thought summers in Alabama were hot until he arrived at the military base in Panama. “It was normal for it to be over 100 degrees,” he explained. “Mostly 110 and sometimes 120 degrees.”
First Germany and then Japan had surrendered before he was drafted, but he recalls that there was shouting and celebrating in the streets when it was announced over the airwaves. During WWll, over 75 million people died, including about 20 million military personnel and 40 million civilians, many of them died due to genocide, massacres, mass bombings, disease and starvation.
It was the deadliest military conflict in history in terms of total dead, with some 75 million people, amounting to approximately 3% of the world’s population at that time.
Clarence Heflin was fortunate to have been born on June 25, 1927, because he was drafted after the surrender. He was glad to get away from the farm and he realized that he was in a place where he was unlikely to be in actual combat. He knew a lot of boys who had been to Germany and had heard it had been really bad.
On the other hand, the Panama Canal was almost the opposite of Germany in every way. It wasn’t far from the equator and it was strange, different and he wasn’t in mortal danger.
He served out his time and left there in July 1947. The only communications the soldiers had at that time was through the mail. Many arrived home before their letters got there.
As the war ended, ships from all over the Pacific began loading up with passengers, mostly military, to take them to where they would be processed out. Heflin went back to the place he left, New Orleans.
The President, Harry Truman, welcomed the soldiers home in style, with ticker tape parades and much ado over their accomplishments. These were the men and women who would become known the world over as The Greatest Generation. “We had a lot of support from the country,” he said proudly.
Heflin didn’t attend any of the fanfare, he says he caught the next train he could find after signing his discharge papers in New Orleans, bound for home.
Home was still a farm and he helped his father with the year’s harvest, then went to work at the Alabama Hosiery Mill in Decatur. After working there for nine years, he went into sales and made that his career until retirement.
Before the war, he says he’d never been out of Lawrence County, now he’s seen a lot of beautiful places, exotic and very different from what he’s always known on the banks of the Tennessee River near Courtland, but he couldn’t wait to get back and he’s never left for very long since.
He kept up with the war news when the troops were in Vietnam. “I had four nephews in that war,” he said. “It was like daylight and dark, the difference in WWll and Vietnam and it was horrible how they treated those boys when they got home!”
All four of his nephews made it back home, but they were forever altered and he could tell that the war never really left them in peace. “It changed them,” he said sadly.
Now Clarence Heflin is one of the last two Lawrence County veterans who survived WWll. At 94, he has a lot of memories and none of them haunt him at night. He visited the WWll Memorial once and says that nothing he can express in words can do it justice. It was something he needed to do, to visit that shrine dedicated to all of the young men and women who never made it home, who fought for our country with honor and valor and became ‘The Greatest Generation.’
Thank you for your service, Mr. Heflin and for sharing your memories!
