Moulton Council, mayor divided on Water superintendent’s possible termination

As council members and the mayor of Moulton remain divided on the suspension of Moulton Water Superintendent Jay Johnson, the council says the suspension is causing delays in the city’s attempt to resolve an ongoing taste and odor issue present in Moulton’s drinking water.
Johnson said he was notified of the suspension on March 9, when he was called to the mayor’s office after a complaint alleging harassment had been filed against him by another utility department manager.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the issue was a “personnel matter,” when asked if a police report had been filed against Johnson.
“He is suspended with pay until all appeals are through,” Weatherwax said on Monday.
He said all parties—along with their respective attorneys—involved in the allegations would meet with the mayor and City Attorney Callie Waldrep on Wednesday at 9 a.m. (after press-time for The Moulton Advertiser).
Weatherwax said Johnson can ask for an appeal following the Wednesday meeting. If Johnson chooses to appeal the city’s decision, a hearing will be scheduled with the City of Moulton Personnel Board.
Weatherwax said the board will hear the allegations and statements from witnesses, before determining whether the actions toward suspension were appropriate and fair.
Weatherwax did not confirm that Johnson’s termination is pending, however a notice sent from the mayor two weeks ago, which was obtained by The Decatur Daily, tells Johnson: “You are hereby given notice that the Mayor of the City of Moulton, Alabama has determined that you will be terminated from your employment with the City of Moulton. The charges against you arose out of acts of misconduct that occurred on or about March 9, 2022.”
The letter stated that Johnson had 10 days from the receipt of the notice to appeal the termination. According to the notice, Johnson is accused of making “threatening moves and remarks to another city employee.”
Johnson said his attorney, Grant Wright, was informed Monday of additional allegations added to the complaints prior to a City Council meeting.
Johnson said he is being accused of improperly using a city credit card while on city business at Auburn University earlier this year. On this trip, Johnson was transporting samples to the University, which was conducting a study to determine the cause behind foul-smelling water.
Johnson denies the allegations.
“We will meet with the mayor and city attorney and see if he is going to proceed with termination,” Wright, Johnson’s attorney, said. “We will have 10 days to appeal that, which we will do.”
Although the issue of Johnson’s suspension was not included on the night’s meeting agenda, District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee questioned the mayor’s process of evaluating and documenting the alleged behavior.
“To my understanding, other incidents that allegedly happened three to four months ago are now being added to the March 9 incident,” she said. “Is this part of (Johnson’s) personnel file? If it happened three months ago, why wasn’t it documented? Why is it being documented now?”
District 1 Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys echoed Lee’s concerns about retroactively documenting employee misconducts.
“If you don’t have something documented on somebody’s record, I don’t know how you can accuse them of stuff if you can’t back it up,” she said.
Councilmembers Lee, Jeffreys, and Brent White said the council has been left in the dark throughout the process.
“I’m not in agreement with it,” Lee added concerning the suspension. “And I just want whoever is managing this city to take their job seriously and that means evaluations on you all, that means personnel files that need to be done. So if you’re going to run the city, you run it right.”
White, who represents Moulton’s District 5, said the suspension and pending termination is inhibiting the city’s efforts resolve taste and odor issues with the water.
“Jay would have taken samples the other night. Nobody else knows how to do it,” White said. “Those samples have to be gotten in certain places, and they have to be labeled and packaged in certain ways.”
City officials have received complaints for months about “earthy” tasting, smelly tap water. According to Johnson and the independent study through Auburn University, the foul smell and taste is caused by algal blooms in the city’s primary water source, Sinking Creek Reservoir.
Johnson received council approval in February to begin a pilot program to test two different filtration systems and various filters to determine the most effective approach to eliminating the organic compounds.
The city has maintained that the water is safe to drink.
