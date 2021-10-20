The Town of Hillsboro is holding an inaugural Fall Festival this Saturday, according to organizers.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. in front of Hillsboro Town Hall, located at 11355 Main Street.
Hillsboro's Fall Festival will feature a family-friendly costume contest, games, concessions, hayrides and more. Social distancing will be required, and masks recommended, organizers said.
Those interested in volunteering for the community event, or those seeking more information, should contact 256-637-2070.
