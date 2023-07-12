Alabama Extension is offering a Grant Writing Workshop (Finding Grants & Seeking Money) at Camp Meadowbrook in Cullman, Alabama. Non-profits, civic organizations, and foundations write grants to supplement their fundraising efforts but are often discouraged when their grant application doesn’t result in funding. Kira Sims and Kristin Roberson, County Extension Coordinators in Cullman and Marshall County respectively, have organized a workshop to address some of the questions people have about grant writing and filling out grant applications. The workshop will include speakers representing various community organizations in the area. These individuals will present and sit on a panel discussion. The workshop is free and lunch is included.
The Grant Writing Workshop (Finding Grants & Seeking Money) is on Thursday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. so the program can begin promptly at 10 a.m. Sims said, “This will be an interactive event between presenters and participants, so bring your questions about the grant process.” If you have questions about the workshop, reach out to Kira Sims at 256-737-9386 or Kristen Roberson at 256-558-2198. The link to register online for the workshop is https://www.aces.edu/event/finding-grants-seeking-money-grant-writing-workshop/
