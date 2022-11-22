Crowd greets Flynt at Jesse Owens

History visited Lawrence County last week when Dr. Wayne Flynt spoke at Jesse Owens Memorial Park. Approximately 90 people crowded around the museum’s theater area to hear Flynt’s remarks on his new book, “Afternoons with Harper Lee.”
The county was a stop on his cross-country book signing for the new book. He previously spoke in major cities Birmingham, Nashville, and Atlanta.
“I will tell you that I’ve been looking forward to this program more than any program,” said Flynt. “In the nine months that we’re going to be traveling in Seattle, Los Angeles, New York City – this is my favorite place [on the tour].”
The tour will include visits to New Orleans, Washington, D.C, and many more.
After being introduced, Flynt discussed the southern heritage of storytelling and its manifestation in the pages of “Afternoons with Harper Lee.”
“There’s something about storytelling, and the reason I love Lawrence County and places like Lawrence County: This is my favorite venue of a seven month book tour. If you don’t believe me, ask Donna [Flynt’s travel companion],” said Flynt. “I told her this would be my favorite place. Because you know how to tell stories.
“And the best stories make you contemplate more than just the characters you hear about in the story,” Flynt continued. “They make you think about the meaning of the story.”
Flynt read excerpts from the book and discussed his friendship with Lee before answering questions from his audience. Afterward, he remained behind to sign books and speak with attendees. According to museum director Nancy Pinion, the crowd was the largest to greet Flynt among his tour stops thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.