A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Local students listed:

Taylor Kennedy of Danville

Kaylee Roche of Danville

Delanie Compton of Moulton

Emma Givens of Moulton

Madelyn Ray of Moulton

Maggie Ray of Moulton

Maggie Shelton of Moulton

Kadon Smith of Moulton

Patricia Smith of Moulton

Christopher Heflin of Mount Hope

For more information visit news.ua.edu.

