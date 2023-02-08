McDaniel fire ruled homicide: Echols arrested

Posey Jerome Echols was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for the murder of Durmon McDaniel. Echols was charged with capital murder two counts of first degree arson. McDaniel perished in a residential fire on Friday, Jan. 6.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight announced the arrest at an afternoon press conference alongside lead investigator Cpt. Russell Graham and State Fire Marshals Jason Clifton and Ryan Hogeland.
At 10:52 p.m. on January 6, Moulton fire and police departments responded to a residential fire at 709 Petty Street. A neighbor alerted Fire Chief Brian Phillips that the owner, McDaniel, remained inside the home. Firemen entered the home through a back window and found McDaniel in a bedroom.
They removed McDaniel from the residence and attempted life saving measures. However, McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene.
While investigating the fire, members of MFD discovered evidence regarding the fire’s origin. The evidence, in conjunction with witness statements, led MFD to suspect foul play.
The department contacted MPD and the State Fire Marshal's Office. After investigating, both departments concluded the fire was deliberately started with malicious intent. Investigators determined Echols to be the main suspect in the case.
Graham and the fire marshals partnered with nine agencies during their investigation, including the ALEA, the FBI, and Gulf Coast Technology Center. One month after the fire, the department possessed enough evidence to move and arrest Echols.
The arrest warrants were served to Echols at the Lawrence County Jail; he was previously incarcerated for probation violation.
“We realize that we can never undo or change what has happened to Mr. McDaniel, but we hope that this will help bring closure and justice for his family,” said Knight.
According to Knight, the investigation is ongoing. The case may see more arrests in the coming weeks.
