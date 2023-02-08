McDaniel fire ruled homicide: Echols arrested

Graham, Knight, Clifton, Hogeland

Posey Jerome Echols was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for the murder of Durmon McDaniel. Echols was charged with capital murder two counts of first degree arson. McDaniel perished in a residential fire on Friday, Jan. 6.  

Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight announced the arrest at an afternoon press conference alongside lead investigator Cpt. Russell Graham and State Fire Marshals Jason Clifton and Ryan Hogeland.

