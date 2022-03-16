Moulton man arrested for theft, MPD recovers over $50k in stolen property

A Moulton man is in the Lawrence County Jail on burglary and criminal mischief charges after the Moulton Police Department recovered over $50,000 worth of property stolen from the Lawrence County Exchange earlier this month.
Justin Cody Cartee, 34, was developed as a suspect after two pickup trucks, a 16-foot utility trailer and a utility terrain vehicle, were reported stolen from the Lawrence County Exchange on March 2, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
Knight said his department was called to investigate when co-op workers found the entrance gate had been damaged and several items, including a 2012 Ford F-150, an F-350, the utility trailer and a John Deere Gator UTV, were missing. The report said a loaded rifle left behind by the suspect was also found at Lawrence County Exchange.
“The Ford F-150 pick-up was discovered at a residence in Livingston Subdivision,” the report said. “(Cartee) was located later that night and interviewed by Moulton Police Investigators Sergeant Baker and Captain Russell Graham.”
After interviewing Cartee, investigators obtained search warrants for two properties where the stolen vehicles and trailer were “said to be,” according to Knight.
During a search of the property listed as Cartee’s address, officers discovered the keys to the stolen vehicles. An executed search warrant at the second property on County Road 217 lead to the recovery of the F-350 truck, the utility trailer and the Gator, the report said.
As of Wednesday, Cartee is being held at the Lawrence County Jail with bond revoked for a probation violation charge, according to the jail’s online inmate roster.
Cartee is also charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree attempted theft, and first-degree criminal mischief/damage to public property. Bond on the listed charges total $52,500, according to Knight’s report.
“We (Moulton PD) have a couple of great investigators, Sergeant Baker and Captain Graham, that go to great lengths to make sure victims in crimes receive the best service from our department,” Knight said. “We have a great group of officers that are dedicated to their job and to serving the citizens of Moulton and Lawrence County.”
