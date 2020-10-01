The following restaurant and lodging ratings from

July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.

Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:

Sunset Cove Restaurant and Rental, 145 CR 314, Town Creek: 10 Food Service Establishment

Mel's (commissary), 13130 Hwy 157, Moulton: 10 Mobile Food Commissary

Sunset Cove Restaurant and Rental, 145 CR 314, Town Creek: 89 Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant #201, 22714 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment

Relax Inn, 12380 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 92 Hotel/Motel

The Ranch House, 3087 AL Hwy. 20, Town Creek: 93 Food Service Establishment

Dixie Diamond Sports, Inc., DBA: Pond Pure, 100 Franklin Smith Rd., Moulton: 94 Limited Retail

Lisa's Place, 6500 CR 217 Suite B, Hillsboro: 96 Limited Food

Pizza Hut #2937, 11930 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurants LP, 11330 AL Hwy 157, Moulton:  96 Food Service Establishment

Moulton Athletic Club, 100 Franklin Smith Rd., Moulton: 96 Limited Food

Fisherman's Resort, 300 Co. Rd. 411, Town Creek: 97 Food Service Establishment

Murphy Oil USA #757, 15445 AL Hwy 24, Moulton: 97 Limited Food

Subway, 1115 Hwy 157, Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment

Subway Town Creek #23494, 2795 AL Hwy. 20, Town Creek: 97 Food Service Establishment

Body Burn Fitness, 21556 Hwy 24, Trinity: 99 Food Service Establishment

