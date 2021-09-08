Lawrence County FFA students assisted with the Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association steak sandwich sale, held in Moulton over the weekend. According to a post from the Lawrence County School System, each of the schools’ FFA chapters participated in the fundraiser and also accepted donations for a countywide food drive. Pictured are two of Hatton FFA’s officers who helped assemble sandwich bags for the Cattleman’s sale on Friday. The Cattleman’s Association and Lawrence County FFA students also collected non-perishable food items, toiletries and money donations throughout the fundraiser to help with the food drive, according to organizers.
featured
LC FFA students volunteer with Cattleman’s Association Labor Day fundraiser
