A local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution continued efforts this month to ensure the teaching of the U.S. Constitution, as well as the observance of Constitution Week, across Lawrence County this year.

Members of the Stephens Chapter of the National Society of the DAR met with local mayors across the county in the last few weeks to begin coordinating municipal involvement with the annual observance of Constitution Week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.