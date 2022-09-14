A local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution continued efforts this month to ensure the teaching of the U.S. Constitution, as well as the observance of Constitution Week, across Lawrence County this year.
Members of the Stephens Chapter of the National Society of the DAR met with local mayors across the county in the last few weeks to begin coordinating municipal involvement with the annual observance of Constitution Week.
Constitution Week, which is annually and nationally observed Sept. 17-23, commemorates the anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution. This year's commemoration will mark the 235th anniversary of the drafting of our Constitution.
During meetings with DAR, Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles, Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Hillsboro Mayor Charles Owens and Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker each signed “I Will Read the Constitution” proclamations, committing each municipality to the observance of Constitution Week.
The signing of the proclamations mark the beginning of annual celebrations and observances of the U.S. Constitution across Lawrence County, which are encouraged by the DAR each year according to Stephens Chapter NSDAR Chaplain and Constitution Chair Anita Pahman.
Pahman and her DAR members have also met with other groups across Lawrence County to generate public interest in the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.
Celebrations each year typically include an annual parade for Moulton and Speake Elementary Schools, special educational resources to be used in classrooms across Lawrence County during the week, and a movement referred to as "Be Loud for Liberty," which encourages citizens to shout, honk their horns, or toll a bell at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 to mark the exact time of the signing in 1787.
Moulton Elementary School's annual Constitution Week parade will be held on Friday, September 16 at 12:30 p.m. Speake Elementary will have their parade on Thursday, September 22. The time to be announced.
Pahman is enthusiastic about spreading understanding and awareness for our nation's Constitution and explained that there is more to the annual observance than the exciting activities.
Pahman said many people often misquote this celebrated document by confusing phrases in the Declaration of Independence with phrases in the Constitution. "There is a lot of misinformation out there," she said. "It is so important to be able to know your rights and defend your freedoms."
Earlier this month, Pahman and fellow DAR members also met with Lawrence County school officials to begin coordinating Lawrence schools’ involvement in Constitution Week for the 2022-2023 school year.
NSDAR first petitioned Congress to dedicate the week of Sept. 17 annually to the observance of Constitution Week to encourage citizens to be better informed about the history of their freedoms as outlined in the Constitution.
The observance was signed into public law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956, and in 2004, the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed, which renamed Constitution Day and mandates that schools receiving federal funds be required to offer instruction on the Constitution to its students each year on Sept. 17.
Pahman and her fellow DAR sisters hope the celebration of Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, will encourage patriotism and understanding for our nation and its history. For more information concerning Constitution Week, or for additional information on NSDAR, visit www.dar.org.
