Mullican discusses Oakville Festival, new book at Chamber Luncheon

Upcoming events at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Education Center, including the 33rd annual Multicultural Indian Festival, were the center of discussion at the monthly Lawrence Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Tuesday.
Oakville’s Cultural Resource Specialist Anna Mullican spoke at the Luncheon, which was held at Caddo Cafeteria at noon on Tuesday.
Mullican shared details of upcoming events at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center.
The park will see the return of the annual Multicultural Festival on May 13 and 14. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event celebrates Native American culture and heritage. The festival features living history demonstrations, arts and crafts, concessions and local vendors is open for school reservations on May 13 and will open to the general public on Saturday, May 14.
Mullican also shared details of her recently published book, Images of America: Lawrence County, which features Southern agriculture, the railroad boom, industry, and notable historical figures Jesse Owens, Gen. Joseph Wheeler and Annie Wheeler.
The book is available on Amazon with a May 2nd release date.
For more information about the Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center, the 33rd Multicultural Festival and other upcoming events, visit the Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum Facebook page.
