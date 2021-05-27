Through wars and rumors of wars, veterans fought and died for our freedom

For those fortunate individuals who have never been touched by the insidious tentacles of war, or been in a war, had a loved one give up the most valuable thing a person can sacrifice, their very lives, then this article might not be for you. However, if you are missing a loved one, have heard stories handed down by generations of family members about relatives who died fighting for this country in foreign lands, or had a neighbor, friend, sweetheart who left and never came back, if you signed up to write letters to soldiers during any war, then you will want to read this.
For young people, the ones to whom war is just something to study about in history books, Memorial Day is just a holiday that means it’s time for schools to close for the summer. It’s time for swimming pools and baseball games and hanging out with friends, eating barbecue and watermelon, the season’s first homemade ice cream and planning trips to the beach.
For those old enough to remember American’s valiant young men and women who have lost their lives in service to our country, Memorial Day is a time of reflection on those brave Americans who have answered a call or a summons to some branch of the military. There are many who made careers of the military, there are some who became politicians after their stint in the armed service, and there are those who never made it back home. It is to the last group that we dedicate the following story in hopes of helping those who still, after all these years, have those soldiers in their hearts on this, the special day set apart from all others in which people still gather to honor them.
This year’s American Legion, Post 25, Memorial Day ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, at the American Legion Hall on Highway 33 S, just outside Moulton. The building is nothing fancy, a metal building like lots of others, but the flags flying over this building set it apart from those surrounding it.
This year an added feature to the area surrounding the building has overnight gone from a hay field to a beautiful memorial to our native sons and daughters who lost their lives while serving in the military.
There, in the field stand 105 white crosses, their proud heritage casting long shadows that give the impression of even more memorials, only the shadows are nameless, while the crosses are marked. Those shadows represent the nameless and the known who are buried on foreign soil, cared for by strangers who still remember the victory they helped to bring to their people.
The white crosses represent men and women who have paid the ultimate price, their lives, and we owe them a debt of gratitude which cannot ever be paid, or convey the appreciation and love we have for them, those from our own community, and others all over America. These crosses represent all of them, from whatever generation, and this is a small token of our devotion to honoring their sacrifice.
The living members of Post 25 reverently read each name every year on this day. This year, the members also carefully placed a name on each of the crosses, lest none forget what these fallen soldiers did for their country.
Speakers who will welcome the crowd that comes once again to pay their respects to these brave souls, are dignitaries from the city and county, Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Police Chief Craig Knight, Sheriff Max Sanders, a veteran and member of Post 25, Probate Judge Greg Dutton, and County Commissioner Kyle Pankey.
According to Post Commander, Philip Terry, there will be a program presented by Post 25 members in addition to the Trail Life group who will be there to accept and retire flags that are no longer serviceable in a respectful manner.
The ceremony will be held inside the building, masks are voluntary.
The names on each cross were added by members of Post 25. Lawrence County Archivist, Wendy Hazle, who also made a map for visitors. “Basically, the crosses are in alphabetical order from left to right starting with WW1, then WWII, then Korea, Vietnam, Dessert Storm/Afghanistan,” she explained. “There are 10 rows of 10, and one row of five crosses.”
Wendy Hazle and Ann Britnell helped to place the crosses in alphabetical order. Wendy was there early, excited and ready to be a part of this wonderful tribute. She is always eager to help people discover more about their past, especially when it concerns veterans and their contributions to the world and to us locally. Britnell is past president and currently a member of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society and is always willing to help with historical community projects, such as this.
“I was honored to be asked to come help with this project,” said Hazle. “I want to thank Phil Terry, Roger Loosier, and the rest of the American Legion members for their service and for this memorial.”
“I would love for this to become a permanent memorial,” said Hazle. “It would be wonderful if we could raise the money to get stone markers for all of them.”
And who knows? We won’t, unless we try….
In keeping with the tradition of the poppy boutonniere, members of the Post 25 Auxiliary will be at Foodland on May 29, to pass out poppies and take up donations for veterans. “We also encourage visitors to leave small bouquets or tokens of affection on the cross of their loved one,” said Terry.
There are too many helping hands that made this project possible to thank them all here, but one person who has helped in many ways is Stanley Johnson, who has donated much of his time, effort and in a financial capacity. He is also one of the speakers this year.
“Stanley Johnson, a friend of the Legion, has been asked to speak at this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony at American Legion Post 25,” said Commander Terry. “Not a Veteran but an immediate family member of a veteran, Stanley has done so much for the Veterans of Lawrence County. He has been a great example for others in arranging fund raising events for veterans and showing appreciation for the sacrifices made. He was touched by a ceremony conducted by Post 25 and has ‘paid it forward’ repeatedly. Leading young people, his love of this great country and support of veterans have inspired many fellow citizens.”
Stanley, an educational and coach for area youth track and cross country runners, sums up his emotions toward the veterans in an eloquent and humble way. What the Veterans mean to me:
“The pain and misery that they (the veterans) suffered in wartime; I cannot comprehend. I am thankful for them going to battle for me, my friends and my family. My life is influenced in that they have finished their ‘service’ years as a soldier overseas; however, they continue to serve our community by a continuous and unselfish giving.”
Stanley Johnson is also a ‘giver’ one of the many people who helps to make sure that our local veterans are always honored and never, ever forgotten.
Hopefully you will take an hour of your time on Monday to come out to the Memorial Day Ceremony. If you will take a moment as you enter the building you will notice a group of men in the far right corner who have on the insignia of their branch of the military. These are the valiant members of American Legion, Post 25. Sitting there on Memorial Day you see men, many of them grandfathers and great-grandfathers, and some women who served in more recent wars. Some of them have graying hair, if they have any at all, their eyesight may have dimmed, and they have aches and pains from wounds both visible and invisible due to what they endured during their service. This group gets smaller and smaller each year. They are the men and women who served with dignity and a bravery that surpasses anything we can experience without literally walking in their boots. They have crossed oceans, fought on islands in the Pacific, in Southeast Asian jungles, lost toes and fingers to frostbite in Europe, endured the hot sands of Middle Eastern deserts, and come home, often very different people than the young men and women who left here. Remember them and pray for them every day. They stood in harms way and lived to return, although never the quiet same…
“We ask all to attend this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony as we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” Commander Terry concluded. “Join us and our group of leading citizens as we honor this day, your heart will be touched. Help honor those whom we hold in such high esteem, the many who stood and said “not on my watch, not today”.
For more information or for directions to the event, visit American Legion Post 25, Moulton, Al. on Facebook.
