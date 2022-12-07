Community lines up for COTS grand lighting

A crowd packed around the old Moulton Courthouse last Thursday as Commissioner Bobby Burch and the Lawrence County High Cross Country team kicked off Christmas on the Square at the grand lighting ceremony. The opening showcased a transformed courthouse lawn full of extravagant trees, eye-catching lights, and a menagerie of Christmas decorations.
Volunteers who helped construct COTS were honored onstage prior to the countdown and lighting. Many of them worked all of Thursday to ensure the square was ready for the night’s display. Burch thanked the group for their efforts to make this year’s event the most magnificent COTS yet.
“We never thought it would end up like this four years ago,” said Burch.
Approximately 150 lavish Christmas trees line a path that wraps around itself as it circles the courthouse. 30 selfie stations dot the spaces between the trees. Massive decorations fill out the courthouse lawn: the steel train, the Santa mailbox, the tree of lights, the solitary grinch, the tree-topped station wagon, and more.
“Every year we try to improve on it,” said Burch.
The event was an immense undertaking for the small group of volunteers who made it possible. According to Burch, some workers spent up to 12 hours a day at the square in the lead up to the grand lighting.
“We just do it because we’re like everybody else: We enjoy this time of year,” said Burch. “It’s fun.”
Friday, Dec. 9, COTS will host a hot chocolate social from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Food trucks will be on site, carriage rides will be available, a petting zoo set up, and Santa will visit from the North Pole.
Next Friday, Dec. 16, will be the COTS Kids Night. Live music, face painting, the zoo, Santa, food, and more will be ready to delight anyone visiting the square.
