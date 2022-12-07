Community lines up for COTS grand lighting

Lines formed outside the trail entrance as hundreds showed up for the opening night of COTS.

A crowd packed around the old Moulton Courthouse last Thursday as Commissioner Bobby Burch and the Lawrence County High Cross Country team kicked off Christmas on the Square at the grand lighting ceremony. The opening showcased a transformed courthouse lawn full of extravagant trees, eye-catching lights, and a menagerie of Christmas decorations.

Volunteers who helped construct COTS were honored onstage prior to the countdown and lighting. Many of them worked all of Thursday to ensure the square was ready for the night’s display. Burch thanked the group for their efforts to make this year’s event the most magnificent COTS yet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.