Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. members will be able to sign up for the utility’s high-speed internet service beginning Friday as JWEMC prepares to make announcements detailing service options and prices the same day, according to the co-op.
Details about internet packages and a new website launch, which will allow customers to determine whether they live inside the service area, will be live-streamed on the JWEMC Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Friday, JWEMC Communications Director Michael Cornelison said.
Last November, JWEMC members voted to begin construction of the new fiber-optic network after the co-op announced it would bring the service to its customers in Lawrence and Morgan counties upon approval.
Cornelison said customers interested in the service will be able to register for an internet plan on the new website after it goes live. The first JWEMC members are expected to be connected as early as January, he added.
“When we brought the plan to a vote last fall, we did so with the understanding that we would bring it to our members first,” he said. “We’re going to hold to that promise.” Residents interested in the internet service who aren’t connected to JWEMC utilities will have to wait until all members who want the service are connected first, he explained.
JWEMC has already begun hanging the fiber optic cable in its service area, which is being mapped into 12 zones, according to Cornelison. He said the network will be built out beginning in Zone 1 in Trinity, where JWEMC is headquartered.
For updates or more information about the broadband project, visit jwemc.org, or visit JWEMC on Facebook.
