Courtland 44th Picnic in the Park makes its comeback

One of Courtland’s longest-running traditions returned to the historic town over the weekend. Mayor Linda Peebles believes the town’s 2021 Picnic in the Park saw as much participation in its comeback year as it had 45 years ago when the annual event first kicked off in Courtland.
“If you weren’t in Courtland on Saturday, you missed a great day with beautiful weather, plenty of fun and some wonderful food,” Peebles said Monday. “We saw crowds all day long. There were probably several hundred people on the square at any given time throughout the day.”
Courtland’s 44th annual Picnic in the Park—which had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic—began in downtown Courtland at noon on Saturday with a historic tour of the area. The event in Courtland Park also featured a Children’s Parade through the square and lots of family-friendly activities sponsored by Cornerstone Church.
The picnic, organized by the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee, featured a Cornhole Tournament. Phillip King and Gaylon Wood took home first place, Brenda MacPhee and Kenny Rogers placed in second, while Tim and Matt MacPhee placed third, according to organizer Linda Gibson.
Picnic in the Park also featured carriage rides by Don Gaddy, a Miss Cotton Beauty Pageant—which saw 31 participants and 13 winners across five age divisions—and several other activities and vendors.
Mayor Peebles awarded Courtland’s 2021 Citizen of the Year during the day’s festivities.
“We did not get to honor a Citizen of the Year in 2020 due to COVID, so this year we recognized and awarded two deserving citizens,” she said.
The honors were awarded to Courtland Librarian Sherry Hamilton and former Courtland Council member Lemar Terry. Jeff Coffey was present to accept the award on behalf of his brother, Terry, who passed away on April 19.
“Our community owes much to these two citizens, who each have done so much to give back to their town,” Peebles said. “Lemar served on the council for many years, and Sherry is a wonderful asset at the Courtland Public Library.”
“I want to thank everyone who helped put this year’s Picnic together, but we also owe thanks to the community and our people for showing up and making this year’s picnic such a success,” she added.
She said funds raised at the event, with the exception of funds raised by the Courtland Museum, help support future Courtland events through the Revitalization Committee.
CCRC member Ann Claborn said the Courtland Museum raised $615 during the picnic. She said funds raised for Courtland events are still being counted.
CCRC will help to organize the town’s annual Fireworks Show on Friday, July 2. The event will begin with live entertainment and concessions at Roy Coffey Park around 5:30 p.m. Peebles and Claborn said the fireworks show will begin at dusk.
“Everyone is invited and encouraged to come out to Courtland and celebrate again,” Peebles said she is eager to see community events in Courtland thrive once again following a year of quarantine and social distancing.
