Decatur man arrested for drug possession in Moulton

A Decatur man was arrested in Moulton earlier this month on drug possession charges after officers found methamphetamine and suboxone inside his vehicle, according to a report from Moulton Police Department.
Jason Wayne Moore, 37, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Moore was pulled over near the intersection of Alabama 157 and Alabama 24 on Jan. 10 after he was seen speeding at 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to the police report.
During the traffic stop, MPD officer Tim Owens observed Moore attempting to “move or hide something,” and the officer could detect the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the report said.
Further investigation revealed that Moore had several packages—some opened—of Suboxone, which is classified as a Schedule III drug, according to the report.
“Mr. Moore did not have a prescription for this type of narcotic,” the report states. “Officer Owens also discovered a plastic wrapper inside the car that contained a crystalline residue.”
According to the report, Owens also found the same crystalline substance, which field-tested positive for meth, on the floorboard carpet of the driver’s area. Moore is accused of “dumping/pouring the methamphetamine in the carpet of the vehicle in attempt to conceal it,” which led to the tampering with evidence charge.
Moore was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $4,500.
