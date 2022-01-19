State’s new All-in-One ticket includes Jesse Owens, Cook museums

The Jesse Owens Museum in Oakville and the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur are part of a new system that will allow travelers to purchase “All-in-One” mobile tickets for admission into attractions in different areas of Alabama.
With ticket packages available by region and attraction types, the new system allows tourists and tour operators to create itineraries without extra cost.
“The message to consumers is that they can spend less and do more in Alabama with the ‘All-in-One Ticket,’” Grey Brennan, deputy director of the Alabama Tourism Department, said in a statement.
Six packages will be available, one each for Huntsville and north Alabama; the Shoals area of northwest Alabama; the Birmingham attraction ticket; the Birmingham family fun ticket; the Montgomery attraction ticket; and the Montgomery, Selma and Tuskegee attraction ticket.
Ticket packages range from one to three days, and the most expensive option is $90 for visiting multiple attractions in Huntsville and north Alabama over five days, the ticket website shows.
The Jesse Owens Museum and Cook Museum are part of the Huntsville/north Alabama packages along with Rickwood Caverns State Park, Cathedral Caverns State Park, EarlyWorks Children’s Museum, Huntsville Botanical Garden, Ave Maria Grotto, Burritt On The Mountain and Tigers For Tomorrow Exotic Animal Preserve, according to the website.
“Basically, you pay one rate, and you can take in as many attractions as you want that are participating on that ticket package,” said Brennan.
