Farm City Week November 18 to Nov. 24, 2022

Various mayors in the county took the time to proclaim the week of November 18 through November 24, 2022, as Alabama Farm-City Week. Per the proclamation, they called up all citizens in rural and cities alike to join in recognizing the accomplishments of our productive farmers and of our urban residents, who cooperate to create abundance, wealth, and strength for our Nation.
Mayors Weatherwax and Peebles, and Lawrence County Superintendent Smith took the call from 4-H State Ambassadors Corey Naylor, Cooper Naylor, and Tech Changemaker Colton Naylor to arrange a time to sign the proclamation and be photographed with the youth.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker was scheduled to sign the proclamation but was delayed.
As part of the Farm City Week observance, the Farm City Luncheon was held November 15th at the Moulton Church of Christ. Winners from the various Farm City and 4-H Peanut Essay Competitions came together to enjoy a meal and listen to Stephanie Fuller from Forestry Works read the book “Travis Visits a Tree Farm”. Kerry Steedley, Regional Extension Agent – Forestry and Wildlife was the MC, with Kim Johnson, Moulton Elementary Science Teacher discussing the theme “Sustaining for the Future”.
The following is the list of the winners of the various contests. Selected posters, essays and media submissions will be sent to the Farm City Committee in Montgomery and be considered for statewide contests, including selection for the 2024 Farm City Calendar.
Farm-City Poster Contest:
1st place – Bo Hollis, MES, Teacher: Shay Owens
2nd place – Kinslee Cain, MES, Teacher: Shay Owens
1st place –Pruitt Woods; MES, Teacher: S. McCullough
2nd place –Abrielle Rutherford, MES, Teacher: S. McCullough
Coloring Sheet Winners (Grades K-3), random drawing
Moulton Elementary School
Grades 10-12—1st Place: Corey Naylor, Homeschool
Grades 9-12—1st Place: Cooper Naylor, Homeschool
Junior: 1st Place: Pruitt Woods, MES
Intermediate: 1st Place: Colton Naylor, Homeschool
2nd Place: Ethan Pirkle, Homeschool
Sr. I: 1st Place: Stella McDonald, Homeschool
2nd Place: Sutton Phillips, LCHS
3rd Place: Ava Martin, LCHS
Sr. II: 1st Place: Campbell Joiner, LCHS
2nd Place: Blake Graham, LCHS
3rd Place: Sarah Dutton, LCHS
MES – Moulton Elementary School, LCHS – Lawrence County High School
The Women’s Leadership Committee of the Lawrence County Farmers Federation assisted in distributing the meal provided. The Lawrence County Farmers Federation, the United Way of Lawrence County, the Lawrence County Industrial Board, and anonymous donors provided funding for the meal and the financial awards the winners received.
As the proclamation states “The American farmer has an impact on every aspect of life, from big cities to small towns and all of the routes in between. At this time of year, it is only fitting that all Americans offer a special sign of thanks to those who grow, harvest, and bring the fruits of sun, seed, and soil to our nation’s tables.”
