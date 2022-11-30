Farm City Week November 18 to Nov. 24, 2022

Group of winners in attendance

Various mayors in the county took the time to proclaim the week of November 18 through November 24, 2022, as Alabama Farm-City Week. Per the proclamation, they called up all citizens in rural and cities alike to join in recognizing the accomplishments of our productive farmers and of our urban residents, who cooperate to create abundance, wealth, and strength for our Nation. 

Mayors Weatherwax and Peebles, and Lawrence County Superintendent Smith took the call from 4-H State Ambassadors Corey Naylor, Cooper Naylor, and Tech Changemaker Colton Naylor to arrange a time to sign the proclamation and be photographed with the youth. 

