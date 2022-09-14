The Alabama Cooperative Extension Office is offering its Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) classes in Lawrence County this fall.
The free DEEP program offers six sessions of diabetes self-management strategies with REA Human Sciences agent Elaine Softley, who has 35 years of nutrition education experience and has facilitated DEEP for seven years, according to the Lawrence County Extension Office.
“Education is critical to managing diabetes effectively,” organizers of the event said. “A visit with a Registered Dietician after an initial diagnosis can help a person learn to eat to manage blood sugar levels. However, there are many other issues surrounding a diabetes diagnosis, from understanding what is diabetes, to how to manage family members who are second-guessing your choices.”
The Extension System’s DEEP sessions topics include: understanding the human body, understanding risk factors for diabetes, monitoring your body, physical activity, meal planning, identifying and preventing complications, medications and medical care, and mobilizing your family and friends.
In these DEEP sessions, participants learn from the facilitator as well as other participants, the Extension Office said.
“The sharing that happens at the sessions is one reason the face-to-face sessions are beneficial to participants,” Softley agreed. “When participants share meal ideas or ways they have found to communicate to family about their diabetes journey, other participants listen because they know they are on the same journey.”
“There is so much misinformation about diabetes management, the DEEP sessions provide research-based information to help participants make informed choices about their diabetes management.”
The next DEEP sessions offered in Lawrence County will be held at the Town Creek Community Center, located at 15971 Main Street. Classes will be offered on Thursdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, and on Oct. 6, 13 and 20, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Seating is limited. Registrants are encouraged to contact Softley at 256-386-8570, or signup through the Lawrence Extension Office by calling 256-974-2464. Specific questions concerning the DEEP program or diabetes management should be directed to Softley, who is also available at 256-324-2851 or by emailing kes0021@aces.edu.
