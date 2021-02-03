The Lawrence County School System celebrates 100 days of school

Campuses across the Lawrence County public school system celebrated the 100th school day on Thursday last week, no small feat considering the coronavirus pandemic which saw schools close early last spring and forced the schools to transition to virtual learning days several times during the 2020-2021 school year.
In commemoration of the day, East Lawrence Elementary students were served special snacks and participated in 100th day crafts and lessons. Meanwhile, Moulton Elementary students celebrated by dressing as 100 years old.
The 100th day of school is celebrated in the Lawrence County School System not only to recognize the 100th school day but also to honor students milestones and achievements throughout the school year.
