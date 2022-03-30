A Lawrence County couple have a settlement hearing next month after they were indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury on felony rape and sodomy charges involving a child under the age of 12.
Joshua Edward Priest, 31, and Sara Paden Priest, 26, of Lawrence County 370, were arrested July 8, and Joshua Priest was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy of a 4-year-old girl. His wife, Sara, was charged with first-degree sodomy in the same case, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. They remain in the Lawrence County Jail, jail records indicate.
Sara Priest’s attorney, Michael Terry of Moulton, said a settlement hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. April 20 for the couple.
“We’ll see what the state has to offer at the settlement hearing,” Terry said. “Right now, there is nothing on the table. We're possibly looking at a jury trial, perhaps in May.”
The charges are a result of an investigation involving a victim known to the defendants, the Sheriff’s Office said. Joshua Priest is accused of having intercourse with and sodomizing the girl.
The complaint filed in district court said the alleged incident occurred prior to Jan. 1, 2021.
Joshua Priest’s attorney, Chris Malcom of Moulton, could not be reached for comment.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury in November were:
• Craig Morgan Austin, 36; second-degree assault.
• Zachery Alan Black, 40; possession of controlled substance.
• Dennis Tyler Blasingame, 30; third-degree escape, making terrorist threat.
• John Nicholas Blocker, 33; possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Scott Lynn Box, 43; two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• David Lee Boyd, 63; trafficking fentanyl.
• Mark Coolidge Brannon, 44; chemical endangerment of a child.
• Eric James Brewer, 28; third-degree burglary.
• Colt Wheeler Burney, 39; first-degree attempted burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft.
• David Jace Cannon, 30; first-degree theft.
• William Loyd Copeland, 42; breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief.
• Samuel Wayne Daniel, 44; first-degree assault.
• Daniel Aaron Dutton, 41; possession of controlled substance.
• Amanda Westmoreland Engle, 43; two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Christopher William Faulkner, 46; possession of controlled substance.
• Jeremiah C. Fust, 37; third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of controlled substance.
• Brandi Charlene Garrison, 38; possession of controlled substance.
• Chad Alan Gillespie, 32; second-degree burglary, four counts of illegal possession of credit/debit card.
• Justin Cole Green, 29; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance.
• Jeffrey B. Greenhaw, 40; first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Troy Edwin Grinfin, 55; possession of controlled substance.
• Kelley Reno Harville, 42; violation of sex offender registration act.
• Michael DeWayne Horton, 46; first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools.
• Randy Joe Hughes, 62; possession of controlled substance.
• Brittney Lannette Jackson, 30; possession of controlled substance.
• Cody Elbridge Johnson, 27; possession of controlled substance.
• Brandon Kyle Jones, 31; possession of controlled substance.
• Andy Ray Keenum, 38; two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Justin Dwight Keenum, 18; possession of controlled substance.
• Tommy Heath Kelley, 31; possession of controlled substance.
• Matthew Elijah King, 25; possession of controlled substance.
• Ronnie Dale Kirby, 43; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Timothy Jackson Knowlton IV, 24; obstruction of justice.
• Bobby Ray Lang, 63; three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
• Heston DeWayne Ledlow, 21; two counts of third-degree burglary.
• James O’Brian Lovelady, 55; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Wilberto May, 36; possession of controlled substance.
• William Dale Merrell Jr., 50; two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Robert Amberus Mode, 19; possession of controlled substance.
• Jonathan Walter Muston, 27; distribution of marijuana, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Troy Glynn Nichols, 62; three counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Brandon Osborn, 32; possession of controlled substance.
• Jordan Chantz Pace, 22; possession of pornography, transmitting obscene material to children.
• Joshua Wayne Pittman, 37; second-degree assault, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief.
• Betty Nicole Pitts, 38; possession of controlled substance.
• Wendell Junior Proctor, 44; possession of controlled substance.
• Karri Mashburn Riggs, 46; first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools.
• Sidney Roberson, 25; possession of controlled substance, third-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Tiffany Maryella Scott, 45; chemical endangerment to a child.
• Jeffrey Paul Smith, 62; second-degree sexual abuse.
• Kaiden Andrew Taylor, 20; first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse.
• Kira Bullington Thomas, 49; possession of controlled substance.
• Gary Lamar Vess, 39; three counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card.
• Clifton Brent Webster, 34; two counts of possession of controlled substance.
• Rhianon Cheyenne Wilson, 22; chemical endangerment to a child.
• Sonja Mechiell Wolfe, 54; trafficking fentanyl.
• Wendy Nicole Wright, 28; second-degree promoting prison contraband.
