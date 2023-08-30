Lawrence County Rotary Club enjoys speaker Dean Griffin

On Thursday, August 24, Lawrence County Rotary Club had the privilege of having Dean Griffin, CEO of Lawrence County Hospital, as their speaker.
During a time when many small towns don’t have the luxury of having their own hospital, Griffin delivered an insightful and engaging talk that shed light on the hospital’s ongoing initiatives and its continued commitment to serving the community.
Griffin opened by describing the impact that Covid has had on Lawrence County hospital. He explained that although the hospital received funding due to the virus, there were also losses as a result of the same, and patient numbers are still down in contrast to pre-pandemic counts.
During his address, Griffin highlighted the hospital’s recent accomplishments, including advancements in medical technology, improved patient care practices, and the expansion of medical services offered. He emphasized the hospital’s dedication to staying at the forefront of healthcare innovation while ensuring that the needs of the Lawrence County residents remain central to their mission.
Part of the improvements to the hospital included the hiring of Lawrence County native, Dr. Zeke Nichols last year. “He’s the first physician we’ve brought in in ten or twelve years and we’re happy to have him. He’s taking patients -- and he’s just a really good guy -- so if you’re looking for a new physician, Dr. Nichols is young and can follow you for a long time.”
“Although we have a 24/7 emergency room, we’ve seen a fairly significant decrease in emergency room visits over the last five years, and I think more and more people have realized that their situation may be urgent, like sinus crud, but not emergent, and for that we have the Urgent Care Clinic to meet those needs and they’re open seven days a week. I urge everyone to use the urgent care clinic because they can get you in and out quickly. We have two nurse practitioners that are very nice and easy to work with. I’m confident that you’d be pleased with the level of care you’d receive at our urgent care facility.”
Griffin was excited to announce the upcoming upgrade to the MRI machine at the hospital, ensuring that Lawrence County Hospital will soon be home to the latest technology in MRI.
“We’re pretty excited about that. We’ll be ready to see patients early to mid-September. A lot of people don’t know that we have MRI, CT, and all imaging modalities. It’s as simple as letting your doctor know that you want your imaging or lab work done in Moulton. Radiology of Huntsville reads our images. They’re the same people that read for Huntsville Hospital and Helen Keller. That supports us and helps us to support you, and in most cases, you can get in and out quicker because we don’t have the wait times you may see in Decatur or Huntsville.”
Griffin closed his speech reminding members that you don’t have to travel far for quality healthcare. “Every community I’ve been in, there’s been this idea that to get the best healthcare, you have to go to the next largest city. It’s that way everywhere and it’s not always true. A lot of our staff also work or have worked in Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, or Keller. We’ve got a lot of good staff, good physicians, and I think people would be really impressed with the quality of care they receive right here in Lawrence County.”
