Lawrence County Rotary Club enjoys speaker Dean Griffin

CEO of Lawrence County Hospital, Dean Griffin speaks to the Lawrence County Rotary Club on Thursday.

On Thursday, August 24, Lawrence County Rotary Club had the privilege of having Dean Griffin, CEO of Lawrence County Hospital, as their speaker.

 During a time when many small towns don’t have the luxury of having their own hospital, Griffin delivered an insightful and engaging talk that shed light on the hospital’s ongoing initiatives and its continued commitment to serving the community.

