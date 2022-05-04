Town Creek among final hosts for Alabama’s 2022 April Walking Tours

The 2022 April Historical Walking Tours, sponsored by the Alabama Tourism Department, ended with a tour in Town Creek on Saturday.
The Walking Tours annual series are free to attend and feature historic towns across the state each Saturday in April.
The Town Creek tour began at the Town Creek Farmer’s Market, located on Alabama 101 in the center of town. The tour featured stops at the Town Creek Public Library, the town’s historical railroad depot, Posey Farms, and Elmwood Cemetery.
Speakers and tour guides included Mayor Mike Parker, Alabama State Representative Proncey Robertson, Loretta Gillespie and others.
April Walking Tours also took place in Courtland and Moulton earlier this month.
