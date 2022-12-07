The Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $15,000 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Grant for FY 2023 from the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (ILMS). The LSTA is the only federal program to assist libraries exclusively. This grant was awarded to enhance the children, juvenile, and young adult fiction collection.
“This kind of federal funding is important because, often, it’s the only funding for these big projects to do collection development that’s outside of our normal budget,” said Bain. “For a library like us, LSTA funding is essential.”
“As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services, and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities.”
Grant recipients are required to match LSTA funding with a 25% local match. Thanks to the annual appropriations from the Lawrence County Commission and the City of Moulton for making this possible.
Since 2015, the LCPL has been awarded approximately $198,500 in LSTA funding. Those funds were used in the purchase of collection development projects and various technologies that helped modernize the resources and services offered through the library.
The Lawrence County Public Library was founded in 1961 as the Moulton Library before transitioning to the county library during the early 70’s. The current library opened its doors to the public in 1974 near historic downtown Moulton by the Lawrence County Board of Education and Lawrence County High School. The library currently serves a population over 30,000 residents.
