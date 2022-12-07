The Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $15,000 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Grant for FY 2023 from the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (ILMS). The LSTA is the only federal program to assist libraries exclusively. This grant was awarded to enhance the children, juvenile, and young adult fiction collection.

“This kind of federal funding is important because, often, it’s the only funding for these big projects to do collection development that’s outside of our normal budget,” said Bain. “For a library like us, LSTA funding is essential.”

