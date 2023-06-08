County produces top NASA specialist: The rise of a young NASA go-getter

Johnny Frank Stephenson was raised in the era of Lego’s and Luke Skywalker. To most kids of that age, if you went to a movie it had a Wookie and a C3PO, and “May the force be with you” became almost a rite of passage code of some kind that has become so familiar that people still know what it is and where it comes from.
But for Stephenson, it was not as defining a genre as some other things in his life, like being outdoors, working alongside his grandparents on their farm, and riding around with his sister, Stephanie, on a Honda 50 that has no telling how many miles on it and being endlessly inquisitive about, well, about everything.
Stephenson grew up in the near idyllic little farming community of Wren, just outside Moulton, Alabama. The crossroads of Highways 36 and 33 are at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, home of the William B. Bankhead National Forest, which encompasses 181,230 acres. It is home to Alabama’s only National Wild and Scenic River, the Sipsey Fork.
He roamed these mountains as a young boy, fishing, swimming and exploring the wilderness with friends.
He put countless miles on that old Honda 50 mostly on his grandparents farm.
He played youth league baseball, and was an incredibly fast sprinter. In other words, he had a normal, well-rounded childhood, much the same as every kid his age in this area.
Even as a young child, he was focused on making good grades. His mother, Betty Woodard Stephenson, recalls that he was never content with a B, that he was very goal-oriented and always followed through until he reached whatever his current goal was at the moment.
Stephenson himself recalls that by the time he was in the eighth grade he had pinpointed his future career path, “I knew it would be something in either the engineering or the teaching fields,” he said.
Right from the beginning, he read everything he could get his hands on. Often he could be found awake in the middle of the night, reading. He read drama, mysteries, and Westerns. This love of reading still fuels his imagination and it’s a good thing because he has to read a lot for his job.
He attended Lawrence County High, where he excelled. He always worked hard and was unusually curious about almost everything he encountered. He asked lots of questions. He enjoyed school and made friends easily. He was a model student who wasn’t afraid of a little homework.
But there was one instance when he and his friend, Todd Thompson, worked a little harder than they had intended.
According to Todd, their biology teacher, Mrs. Darlo Wimberly, made an offer to the class that seemed like it would give them a lot of free time to goof off for the remainder of the six weeks. What Wimberly proposed was that anyone who could dismember a small animal, then correctly reassemble it, would not only make an A, but wouldn’t have to do any other work for the remainder of the six weeks. The guys jumped on it. “Being an avid hunter at the time, a squirrel was easy to come by,” Todd recalls. “I took the squirrel to JF’s house, I think his mother or grandmother boiled it and the painstaking process of removing flesh from bone began. Many hours and many tubes of crazy glue later we had our A,” he laughed. “There are a lot of little bitty bones in a squirrel. We probably would have been better off to have done the class work!”
That was probably the first and last time JF cut any corners. Now, with the responsibility he has, things have to be meticulous. Cutting corners, well, that’s unthinkable.
Some of the teachers he credits with influencing him include Ann Johnson, “Even at an early age, she was always so encouraging,” he said. “She could see more in me than I could see in myself.”
Don Laymon was a big influence in Science, Anthony Turner, was his mentor in math, “He was the best math teacher!” recalls Johnny Frank. “He helped to prepare me for college and what was ahead.”
He gave his first public speech in the eighth grade, and in his senior year he dissected his first animal. In Barbara Chenault’s typing class, he met the love of his life, his future wife, a Southern girl with a vivacious personality and a beautiful, unforgettable smile, Sonja Graham.
Sonja admits to getting to class early, then waiting around, not wanting to sit down because her desk wasn’t near his. “We talked and got to know each other, but it was a while before he asked me out,” she said. “I think it’s better that we were friends first, it slowly grew into something else.”
Even though they attended a small county school, they hadn’t known each other before meeting in that typing class, she didn’t know anything about him at all, but she began to realize just how smart he was when he was selected as Valedictorian because he had the highest grade point average in his class. It was an honor that his mother before him, and just recently, his niece, Whitney Montgomery Hackney, also held, making three generations of their family to stand in that spot on graduation night.
In his speech to a packed house, Johnny Frank told his audience, “We are approaching a world of unlimited opportunities,” as if he could already see into the future, as if he had some sort of vision of the role he would have in such a large and important part. “The future places a great responsibility on us,” his speech continued, and again, he was right on target. “This is an age of wonder in which we are living with so many interesting things of which we know so little.”
These words would prove prophetic in the future, spoken then by the young high school graduate who would go on to become the highest ranking civil servant over all of NASA Agency Communications.
But he could hardly have envisioned that at the time. He had the opportunity to go on to college at the University of Alabama but when the time came to make the final decision, he opted instead to take his basic’s at Calhoun Junior College, where he had been enrolled even in his senior year so that he could take a few more advanced courses than offered to high school students. From there he would go on to UAH on an engineering scholarship, where he would again be enrolled in the cooperative education program, this time with Teledyne Brown.
He graduated from UAH in 1987 with a BS in Engineering, and a willingness to do his best at whatever the future held in store for him. The ink wasn’t dry on his diploma and already he had been tapped by NASA.
From 1986 to 1988 his life was a whirlwind of events, both good and bad, and they seemed to happen in a vortex of activity and life-changing events. It was tough going to school and co-opting with Teledyne, where even as a co-op student he worked on a number of shuttle missions, some of which included assessing the mass, weight inertia and center of gravity for all of the payloads that were carried up in the shuttle. “It had to be right so that the mission could be executed by our astronauts and also insure that they would return to earth safely,” he explained. On December 21, 1985, he asked Sonja (from typing class) to marry him. Barely a month later came the unthinkable, crushing blow of the Challenger failure on January 28, 1986. Then came another tragedy, only closer to home, when her dad was killed on May 23, 1986, Jerry Graham, was killed in an automobile accident. On July 18, 1986, they were wed. In December, while still at UAH, he began co-opting with NASA. Then he got laid off. He was both disheartened and undeniably happy.
"With the mission grounded there was no need for us at that point," he thought to himself. At the time it must have seemed that he was at a dead end, but the Force was with him, even then.
Next week read the incredible story of this home town guy’s rise within the ranks of NASA and the way his faith has sustained and propelled him through it all.
