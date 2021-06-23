Lawrence Horse Club to host free Horsing Around with 4-H event in Moulton

The Lawrence County Horse Club is hosting a “Horsing Around with 4-H” event in Moulton on Tuesday.
The Horse Club’s Horsing Around event will begin at the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds at 5 p.m. During the two-hour event, club members will share all they know about horse breeds, horse colors, the horse track and more, according to Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
The event is free and open to the public, according to organizers.
A few horses will be onsite for the demonstrations, and the event will feature family-friendly activity stations including activities from stick horse races to cow milking, Shanklin added. She said other 4-H students have prepared special presentations for the event as well.
“Come on over and see if you can stump a Horse Club 4-Her,” Shanklin said. “The Lawrence County Horse Club has been around since 2001 and there are several youth who have grown up with the Club and gone on to become parents themselves. Many club members have participated in horse-related 4-H events on a statewide and regional level. Being a member doesn’t require owning a horse just requires a love for horses.”
The Lawrence County Horse Club hosts other events like the Special Needs Rodeo and a Youth Rodeo through the club’s fundraising efforts. For more information about the Horse Club or the Lawrence County 4-H program, questions may be directed to 4-H Program Assistant Marsha Terry by calling 256-974-2464.
For more information or to sign-up for the free Horsing Around event, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office, located on Alabama 157 in Moulton.
