The Lawrence County Cattleman’s Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25, according to organizers.
Events will begin at 7 p.m. at the Iron Rail Arena in Moulton.
The rodeo recognized by the International Professional Rodeo Association and the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association organizations will feature saddlebronc, bareback, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, cowgirl breakaway, team roping, cowgirl barrel racing and bull riding events, according to organizers.
The Iron Rail Arena is located on Lawrence County Road 245. For more information, visit the Lawrence County, AL Cattleman’s Facebook page or contact 256-318-5079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.