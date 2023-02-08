Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will host an I Have a Dream achievement program on the Shoals Campus to commemorate February as Black History Month on Tuesday, February 23, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in the Hospitality Center on the Shoals campus.
The event will honor exceptional minority students attending NW-SCC and area high schools. The event will also honor several educators working at NW-SCC and area K-12 school systems. The keynote speaker/corporate facilitator, Leavie D. King III. King, CEO of COACHEDUP, is a dynamic award-winning speaker, trainer and coach, who possesses an inspiring gift for developing and delivering transformational messages that leave a life-changing impact on his audience. His experiences and accomplishments are diverse and vast, providing him with the unique ability to relate to all audiences.
