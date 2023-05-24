The Lawrence County Archives will host a historical tour on Saturday, June 3. The tour will visit various locations in the southwest region, including Penitentiary Mountain, Youngtown, the Owen Chapel Church, and the Mount Hope area. 

The tour will leave from the archives at 9:00 a.m. Thirty seats are available; the county’s public transportation department will provide two buses for the trip. The tour is $10 per person. Seats can be reserved by contacting the archives on Facebook on the Lawrence County Archives page, through email at lawcoarchives@aol.com, or by calling 256-974-1757.

