Town Creek woman arrested for drug possession in Moulton

A Town Creek woman is in the Lawrence County Jail on drug charges, a probation violation, and other charges after attempting to give false information to Moulton Police during her arrest last week, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Betty Nicole Pitts is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle with improper lights, and a probation violation, according to jail records.
Pitts was also wanted for active misdemeanor warrants with the Moulton and Decatur police departments and a felony warrant with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at the time of her arrest, the Moulton police report states.
The arrest comes after Moulton officer Tim Owens initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Alabama 24 and Court Street on Saturday, July 24, when he observed a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt with only one working headlight.
“Upon approaching and speaking with the female driver (Pitts), she attempted to give officer Owens a false name and bad social security number until she realized the false information she was trying to use had worse felony warrants than her own,” the report said. “Owens explained that he knew she had given him false information and explained that the alias she tried to use had felony warrants with Franklin County Sheriff's Department.”
Pitts was arrested for the warrants from the Lawrence County, Moulton and Decatur agencies after confirming her true identity, according to the report.
The added drug charges came after an inventory search of her vehicle revealed a bag containing meth and drug paraphernalia under the driver’s seat, the report said. Pitts’ name was also found on the items containing methamphetamine, the report said.
Pitts was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,100.
