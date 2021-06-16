The summer just got a whole lot cooler! Join the Lawrence County Public Library as we celebrate our theme “Tails & Tales” from July 6 through July 30.
Children and young adults from second through 12th grades are eligible to sign up for a reading log at the Lawrence County Public Library beginning Monday, June 28, and earn prizes during the month of July. Toddlers are welcome too, but they will only qualify for the weekly prizes.
Second to seventh grade participants are eligible for weekly prizes and a drawing for a Kindle Fire or iPad.
Eighth to 12th grade participants are eligible for a drawing for a Kindle Fire or iPad.
This year will be a self-directed reading program allowing the children to read what they desire without any planned face-to-face programs. The library hopes to bring programs back next year. Rules for participation will be available at registration.
--
Families that read together succeed together. Children who read during the summer gain reading skills, while those who do not can slide backward. Termed the “summer slide” and affecting millions of children each year, teachers can spend at least one-month re-teaching materials students have forgotten during that time.
The Lawrence County Public Library keeps learning fun throughout the summer break! Take part in the summer reading program and earn prizes.
Summer Reading prizes and books for all ages are made possible with support from the United Way and the Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library.
For details about all Summer Reading events, visit the website at www.lawrencecpl.org or call 256.974.0883. Please note the program is subject to cancelation or postponement due to COVID-19.
