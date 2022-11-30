Moulton Express: Tech Center fabricates COTS’ own Christmas choo-choo

The COTS train was fabricated at the Lawrence County Career Technical Center at the request of Commissioner Kyle Pankey.

Visitors to Christmas on the Square will be greeted by a new attraction this year; one that is hard to miss. As guests take in the many opulent Christmas trees, they’ll notice a massive, eight-foot tall, 16-foot long metal train created specially for COTS. 

The train is courtesy of the Lawrence County Career Technical Center’s welding program. Last year, the program fabricated an eight and a half-foot by seven and a half-foot wreath for the event. This year, Commissioner Kyle Pankey approached welding instructor Brian Tidwell about a significantly larger project. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.