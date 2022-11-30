Moulton Express: Tech Center fabricates COTS’ own Christmas choo-choo

Visitors to Christmas on the Square will be greeted by a new attraction this year; one that is hard to miss. As guests take in the many opulent Christmas trees, they’ll notice a massive, eight-foot tall, 16-foot long metal train created specially for COTS.
The train is courtesy of the Lawrence County Career Technical Center’s welding program. Last year, the program fabricated an eight and a half-foot by seven and a half-foot wreath for the event. This year, Commissioner Kyle Pankey approached welding instructor Brian Tidwell about a significantly larger project.
Pankey showed Tidwell a picture of a decorative train. Under the train was its price tag: $26,000. Pankey asked if the welding program could do it.
Tidwell considered the request for a couple days. He knew it was a difficult request. The picture was the only guide his welders would have.
“We didn’t have any blueprints or anything like that to go by,” said Tidwell.”
But, despite the lack of direction, Tidwell felt the project would provide his welders with needed experience.
“I called him back,” said Tidwell. “He came by and we talked about it. We decided we’d try to rise to the challenge of building something like this off a picture.”
He told Pankey they would do it; and for less than $26,000.
Several of the program’s approximately 50 students contributed. Over the next month, Tidwell balanced the students’ individual projects with their work on the train. Groups of three to four students took turns welding on the train. While one group worked on the train, the other students focused on their individual work. The result was better than Pankey’s picture, in Tidwell’s opinion.
“I told him we'd give it our best effort,” said Tidwell, “and I think it turned out remarkably well.”
Most impressive to Tidwell was the students’ personal achievements in the midst of the train project.
“We’ve produced about 10 students who’ve passed a welding certification test at the same time we’re doing all this,” said Tidwell.
After fabrication was complete, the train was decorated by the cosmetology program. Last week, a truck pulled the train from the school to the square to position it for the event.
“They’ve done an outstanding job,” said Tidwell.
