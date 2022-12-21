Alpacas roam at COTS Kids Night

Kids cheered and alpacas roamed in Moulton’s downtown square Friday night, Dec. 16, as they took part in Christmas on the Square’s Kids Night. Visitors gathered around the temporary animal pens set up by Tiney Hiney’s Travelin’ Farm to pet and play with the friendly goats, pig, sheep, rabbit, and alpacas.
The alpacas themselves seemed to thoroughly enjoy the experience. They made extensive use of the selfie stations and toured the entirety of the decorated courthouse lawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.