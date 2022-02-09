In response to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reviewed and revised guidance for specific groups after publishing guidance for the general population.
The K-12 school guidance was updated on January 13, 2022, and can be found at the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html
Alabama-specific updates are currently in progress and will be posted to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website as they are available https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/schools.html
Additionally, the Early Care and Education/Child Care Programs guidance was updated on January 28, 2022, and can be found at the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/child-care-guidance.html
Finally, the guidance for Institutions of Higher Education was updated on February 7, 2022, and can be found at the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/colleges-universities/considerations.html
Those involved in decision-making in the situations for schools, child care and higher education are encouraged to view the resources linked above.
