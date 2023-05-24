McAbee receives scholarships

Magdalyn Faye McAbee received the Kappa Kappa Iota scholarship, LCERA scholarship, Daniell Johnston State Farm scholarship, Byler Road Project scholarship, 4H Foundation scholarship, and a Northwest Shoals Ambassador scholarship. She will attend Northwest Shoals Community College in the fall and will major in Early Childhood Education. Maggie is the daughter of David and Jessica McAbee.

