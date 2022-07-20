An annual Play it Forward golf tournament hosted by the Lawrence County Firefighters Association is happening at Deer Run Golf Course in Moulton on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Registration for the event, which benefits families of fallen firefighters, will begin at 7 a.m. The 4-person scramble-style tournament will begin at 8 a.m., according to organizers.
Early registration, which includes cart rental and lunch, is $300 per team. The deadline to register early is Friday, Aug. 5. Registration on-site the day of the event is $350 per team.
Organizers are also accepting sponsors for the tournament. Proceeds from registration and sponsorships will benefit family programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
For more information about the event, to register for the tournament or become a sponsor, Caren Stewart can be reached at 256-318-5375. Courtney Coan can be reached at 256-566-8007, and Lora Drake may also be contacted at 256-522-7340 for more information. Interested participants may also visit www.golf.firehero.org.
