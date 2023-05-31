The city of Decatur has initiated a feasibility study to further inform conversations regarding a new Tennessee River bridge to ease traffic concerns along Highway 31 and Highway 72. The study’s scope will include the northeastern edge of Lawrence County.
The city received a $1 million grant courtesy of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and will provide a matching $1 million for the study. It will be conducted by TTL, an engineering services company based in Tuscaloosa.
Tabitha Pace, President and CEO of the Lawrence County Industrial Board, said the study will hopefully pinpoint the ideal location for the future project.
“The study is really to see where is the best place to relieve these issues that they’re having,” said Pace, “on the bridge in Decatur and on the other side.
It will not only seek a location to solve the traffic problems but one that positively affects the region’s economy.
“Where is the best place to put it that will help the industries, that will help the commuters?” asked Pace. “That’s what this study is supposed to [determine].
While the study will include areas of Morgan and Limestone counties, a swath of Lawrence County land will be considered by TLL to find the best location for the potential bridge. Starting at Mooresville near 565, the study’s scope will extend north past Tanner, southwest into Lawrence County past Lakeview, south to Reynolds, southeast to downtown Decatur, then continues to Mooresville.
It follows Mallard Creek Road from Lakeview to Highway 20 and 20 back to the river.
“There’s been talk of a bridge forever,” said Pace. “And recently there was some talk about it going out of Lawrence County… That’s why I want to be involved in it.
The city attached an approximate timeline to the project. The study is expected to last a year. After it’s completed, it would take at least a further six years for engineering and environmental policy processes to be completed. Once construction begins, it is expected to take two years to finish.
Stretching from Decatur to the river’s north shore, the “Steamboat Bill” Memorial Bridges span one of the widest points of the Tennessee River. According to the city, the ALT US 72 southbound bridge was constructed in 1963 and is nearing the end of its life expectancy. The bridges link Decatur to the Huntsville Metro area. US 72 also links Muscle Shoals to Interstate 65.
