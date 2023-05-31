The city of Decatur has initiated a feasibility study to further inform conversations regarding a new Tennessee River bridge to ease traffic concerns along Highway 31 and Highway 72. The study’s scope will include the northeastern edge of Lawrence County. 

The city received a $1 million grant courtesy of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and will provide a matching $1 million for the study. It will be conducted by TTL, an engineering services company based in Tuscaloosa.    

