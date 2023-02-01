LC welding students visit Blue Collar Tour in Walker Co.

Members of the Lawrence County Career Technical Center visited the Walker County Center of Technology on Monday, Jan. 30 to take part in Western Welding Academy’s Blue Collar Tour.
Students learned about college and career opportunities in the welding industry and participated in welding demonstrations. There were also opportunities to network with students from other school districts.
According to Western Welding Academy’s website, “The 2023 Blue Collar Tour is an exciting way to get high school students interested in the blue collar trades. With all of the distractions and short attention spans in today’s kids, we create an experience that has never been done by a trade school before.”
The tour plans to visit 30 schools in 60 days. It journeyed from the western states of Montana, Idaho, Washington, and California through Arizona and Texas, and into the Deep South to Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia. It will continue through Tennessee and Kentucky, with stops in New York, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and more.
Western Welding Academy is a pipe and structural welding school based in Gillette, Wyo. The school was founded by lead instructor Tyler Sasse.
