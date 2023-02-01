LC welding students visit Blue Collar Tour in Walker Co.

LC students joined several schools in visiting the tour.

Members of the Lawrence County Career Technical Center visited the Walker County Center of Technology on Monday, Jan. 30 to take part in Western Welding Academy’s Blue Collar Tour.

Students learned about college and career opportunities in the welding industry and participated in welding demonstrations. There were also opportunities to network with students from other school districts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.