Courtland Independence Day celebrations draw visitors to the historic town

Independence Day celebrations brought visitors in droves to Courtland over the weekend with festivities lasting into Saturday over the July 4th holiday.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles estimated around 2,000 visitors attended the town’s annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show on Friday, which had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, festivities continued with an annual golf cart parade through downtown hosted by local resident Greg Pace.
Events kicked off at Roy Coffey Park on Friday with live music followed by the town’s annual fireworks show at dusk.
“We had a great turnout, and this was one of the best fireworks displays I’ve seen yet,” Peebles said. “Everyone who came seemed to really enjoy themselves and we heard only positive things from people as they were leaving. Even the weather was great.”
Peebles said the event included live music and entertainment by The Orr Sisters, The Matt Prayter Band, and Sound Made EZ. Fireworks for the event were provided by Charles Morgan Fireworks, she added.
She said the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee (CCRC), which hosts the event, benefited from the proceeds of concession sales.
“This is the CCRC’s biggest fundraiser every year, and those funds raised go towards next year’s show and future town events,” said Peebles. “It was a huge deal for them to be able to bring the show back this year following COVID. We’re very pleased with attendance and want to thank everyone for coming out and being a part of our little community.”
She said organizers are already planning next year’s fireworks show, which will be held on the first Saturday in July.
“I want to thank the town employees for getting us ready for the big event and thank Courtland Volunteer Fire Department, Anthony Owens, our Police Chief Dennis Sharp and North Courtland Police Chief Spence Butler for assisting with traffic control and parking,” she said. “Of course, thank the CCRC for their help in organizing these events for our town and anyone else who had any part in putting this year’s show on.”
Courtland resident Greg Pace said an annual Independence Day golf cart parade for the town was also a success this year.
The parade began as a July 4th tradition started by Pace and his late wife, Lisa, about three or four years ago. He said this year’s event featured about eight golf carts as well as bicycles and motor bikes.
Lineup began on the square at Courtland Park with participating vehicles decorated in red, white and blue for the event. Pace said the parade includes a few laps throughout Courtland’s historic downtown.
“We came back to the park and had moon pies and glass bottled Cokes as a treat,” he said. Pace intends to continue hosting the parade each year around the Fourth of July.
