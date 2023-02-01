Step outdoors with Wild Alabama

Friends of Wild Alabama on a guided hike in the Sipsey Wilderness.

Wild Alabama heads into February with numerous events scheduled. For anyone who wants to get involved or participate in a hike, there are plenty of opportunities.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Wild Alabama’s Jonathan Kelly will lead a guided hike to Borden Creek (Trail 200). The hike is approximately three hours roundtrip. The trail will be moderately challenging. The hike will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Borden Creek Trailhead on Bunyan Hill Road. Group size is limited; advanced sign up is required. Email Janice@wildal.org for details or to sign up.

