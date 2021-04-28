The historic Town of Courtland was forced to reschedule the April Walking Tour on Saturday due to rain and thunderstorms in the forecast early that morning.
The tour, which was originally set to return in Courtland last weekend, will now serve as a kick-off event for the town’s annual Picnic in the Park on June 5, Mayor Linda Peebles announced last week.
Alabama’s April Walking Tours began in Lawrence County earlier this month with a historical tour in the Mt. Hope community on April 3. The month-long event featured some 23 towns across the state each Saturday morning in April as part of the Alabama Department of Tourism’s annual Walking Tours.
Courtland’s tour will still take place, according to Peebles. She said the tour will begin at the Courtland Museum at 12:30 p.m. the day of the picnic event.
Courtland’s 44th Annual Picnic in the Park will begin downtown with a children’s parade at 1:30 p.m. and feature several family-friendly events including a beauty pageant at 5 p.m.
For more information about Courtland’s upcoming community events, visit the historic town’s Facebook page.
