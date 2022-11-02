Farm City Pizza Farm a success in 2022

Third graders from schools throughout Lawrence County participated in the Farm City Pizza Farm event October 27 or October 28 at the Moulton Lions Club.
Youth visited different stations and learned about soils, beekeeping, fruits and vegetables, dairy, cotton, cheese, discussing how farmers provided all the ingredients in a pizza. They took a hayride and more. At the end of the sessions, youth received a piece of pizza, milk, and an apple.
The event is possible due to funds donated by the Lawrence County Farmers Federation, Thompson and Associates and other donors, including the Lawrence County Board of Education that provides the busses for the event.
Volunteers came from various organizations including the Women’s Committee of the Lawrence County Farmers Federation, Extension personnel, teachers, youth from Lawrence County High School’s Event Planning class with Jillian Woods, members of the Lawrence County Master Gardener Association, Lawrence County Young Farmers, David and Crystal Woodruff and more.
4-H Youth were also present with animals from a 4-H project they had been involved in – chickens and rabbits. The event has been happening for over 20 years with even the teachers looking forward to the event.
Participate names and shows were:
4-H Youth 2 - Cooper, Corey and Colton Naylor, Lawrence County 4-Hers, showed off animals from 4H animal projects they have been involved in.
Dairy dash – youth participated in the dairy dash, an activity that tries to show youth the work different kinds of farmers have to do every day – look for pests, collect eggs, and milk the cows.
Cotton – Melinda Smith, FREA 4-H, talks to youth about cotton and the many steps it goes through before becoming cotton fabric.
Cheese – Shanetria Orr, Urban REA and Jennifer Palmer, SNAP-ED Educator, talk about cheese, finding out which cheese was the groups favorite – generally mozzarella once they find it out it is the cheese in pizza.
Beekeeping – Lawrence County youth ask questions of beekeeper Diane Culver, with a student from the LCHS Event Program class helping out.
