Farm City Pizza Farm a success in 2022

Third graders from schools throughout Lawrence County participated in the Farm City Pizza Farm event October 27 or October 28 at the Moulton Lions Club. 

Youth visited different stations and learned about soils, beekeeping, fruits and vegetables, dairy, cotton, cheese, discussing how farmers provided all the ingredients in a pizza. They took a hayride and more. At the end of the sessions, youth received a piece of pizza, milk, and an apple. 

