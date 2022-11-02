Remembering the Yellow Jackets Former Mount Hope athletes, coaches gather for first reunion

MOUNT HOPE – As Ralph McRight was riding a train to California to represent Alabama in the 1931 Rose Bowl, neighborhood friend James Hayes Williams was looking for a way to settle the dispute about which school had the best basketball team in Lawrence County.
The plan Williams devised seemed impossible because it came in the early stages of The Depression and required families and communities to make economic sacrifices.
But he pushed ahead with what became the county basketball tournament and arguably Lawrence County’s greatest sporting event.
Williams and McRight – two iconic sports figures – were part of conversations Saturday as former Mount Hope athletes and coaches gathered at Mount Hope Baptist Church for the first reunion since consolidation closed the high school in 2009.
“Wow, I’m blown away,” 1987 graduate Conley Bush said as attendees look at memorabilia on several tables and shared stories about their teenage years at Mount Hope. “I didn’t expect this many people and there’s so much history to be learned.”
Bush, a former all-state basketball player, and the late Mikan Kerby started talking about the event about two years ago and the initial plan was to gather in a restaurant in Hatton.
“The interest was so high I knew this wouldn’t work,” Bush said. This was a dream, a vision we didn’t know how it would go, but I’m thankful for all the people who made it a success.”
Lanier Sibley, another Mount Hope basketball legend who is in the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame, was among the more than 200 who shared stories about his days as a student-athlete. As he held a stack of yearbooks from the 1950s and 1960s, Sibley chuckled recalling a game against Moulton in 1968.
The Yellow Jackets were a consistent basketball power and frequent visitors to the state tournament in the 1950s and 1960s, but the team had not beaten the Red Devils “in about 10 years,” Sibley said.
Leo Kerby, who was principal at the time, promised Sibley and the Jackets he would give them a day out of school if they defeated Moulton by at least 25 points. Mount Hope won the game 91-66.
Kerby, apparently didn’t think the Jackets would win by 25, so when he visited the dressing room after the game and told the players he couldn’t legally give them a day out of school, Sibley recalled.
“We got a day out of school, he knew about it and nothing happened,” Sibley laughed. “There are a lot of them, but that’s one of my fond memories of playing and attending school here.”
Thomas Burcham, 84, and Sam Hawkins, 83, were the two oldest former players to attend the reunion. Both were all-county, all district and all-state performers. They were also members of Mount Hope’s 1955 and 1956 basketball teams that appeared in the state tournament.
The 1955 team lost in the semi-finals to Priceville, the eventual state champion. In 1956, the Yellow Jackets lost an overtime thriller to Austinville by three points.
“So many,” Hawkins said when asked about his fondest memory at Mount Hope. Then he went on to tell a story about his father, who was a teacher at the school.
“My father promised to give me $1 for every point I scored over 20 points,” Hawkins said. “I scored 34 points in our next game against Lexington and 26 points in the following game.”
He said his father paid him $20, but canceled the deal. “I only scored more than 20 points in two or three more games,” Hawkins said.
Burcham said his fondest memories were games at the state tournaments, which were played in Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama.
“We were a bunch of farm boys living a dream,” he said.
Thirty one years after Burcham played in his final game for Mount Hope, Bush represented the Yellow Jackets in a state basketball tournament. The 1987 tournament for 1A schools was played at Auburn University and this is the only time Bush said his grandfather saw him play.
Mount Hope’s game with McKenzie was one of the greatest comebacks in state tournament history. The Yellow Jackets trailed by 25 points at intermission, but came back to win the game 54-52. Bush finished with 19 points and was selected to the all-state tournament team.
“My grandfather lived in Auburn and he got to see me play,” he said. “That was a special moment and one I’ll never forget.”
Mount Hope’s women teams never appeared in a state basketball tournament, but they are a big part of the school’s history. A picture of the 1977 team that won the county and area tournaments was on display as were articles about the squad.
Ronnie Holt, who currently resides in Limestone County, coached the team and was at the reunion.
“That was a special group,” he said.
Tina Hopkins Brackin, a 1978 Mount Hope graduate, provided the picture as well as cheerleading memorabilia and bats from the school’s first softball team. She said her parents were volunteer coaches of the team.
“This is special,” she said about the table of memorabilia, that also included an autograph football from the 1979 team that was the school’s first to appear in the state playoffs.
Long before electricity and paved roads came to western Lawrence County, McRight and Williams brought fame to Mount Hope and made the community proud.
Almost four years to the date after he played in the first football game he saw, McRight traveled to California to play for Alabama in the 1931 Rose Bowl. He was the first Lawrence County athlete to play in a bowl game.
McRight’s longest trip before going to Alabama in 1927 had been a horse-and-buggy ride to Moulton and Russellville.
McRight’s journey from Mount Hope to Pasadena seemed improbable.
He was born the fifth of 16 children to Terry and Carrie McRight on March 16, 1904. Mount Hope didn’t have a football team, but McRight learned to play the sport with his siblings and neighbors.
The school did have a baseball team, and this is where the powers-to-be in Russellville noticed McRight’s athletic talent.
In 2010, one of his sisters said the probate judge of Franklin County persuaded McRight’s parents to allow him to come to Russellville his senior season.
McRight followed an older brother to Tuscaloosa almost eight months after Alabama tied Stanford (7-7) in the 1927 Rose Bowl.
He played football, baseball and basketball for the Crimson Tide. He broke his leg as a freshman and was told to return to Mt. Hope.
McRight refused. He found a job as a barber.
There were no televisions in western Lawrence County when McRight boarded a train that carried him from Tuscaloosa to New Orleans, through Texas and Arizona and on to Pasadena.
In fact, the old weather-beaten house on the family home place across from Mount Hope School didn’t even have a radio.
A neighbor, Humphrey Smith, invited the McRight family to his home to listen to the game.
Almost six months after playing in his only bowl game at Alabama, McRight graduated with a degree in arts and science.
He coached one year in Hopkinsville, Ky., before becoming the head football coach at Tilghman High in Paducah, Ky.
McRight compiled a 144-47-8 record at Tilghman and won state championships in 1947 and 1950. His 1947 team scored an amazing 435 points in 11 games and allowed just six points in an unusual cross-state game with Russellville.
McRight, according to family members, walked five miles every morning, but was an avid smoker.
After one of his walks, he died of a massive heart attack at his Kentucky home in January 1962. Tilghman High named the football stadium in his honor.
While McRight was in California, Williams, who was born Feb. 24, 1908, the oldest of three children to James M. Williams and Katie Martin Williams, was traveling the muddy roads of Lawrence County seeking support for a county basketball tournament.
He was 18 when the school board hired him to teach and coach basketball at Hatton High School. His monthly salary was $65.
Williams saved just about every penny he made because he wanted to attend college. He eventually enrolled in Maryville College in east Tennessee and was a stellar athlete. He played football, baseball and ran track for Maryville College.
Under his football picture in the same yearbook, the college wrote: “It’s a beautiful sight to see Hayes run. In fact, his nether limbs moved with such lightening-like rapidity that they look like palpitating pistons.”
Williams eventually earned a medical degree and practiced in Birmingham until his death. His athletic legacy in Lawrence County, however, is the county basketball tournament where so many Mount Hope athletes earned fame.
“So many from this little community have contributed to sports,” Bush said, adding that he plans to expand and make the reunion an annual event.
“I hope it becomes that,” Sibley said.
