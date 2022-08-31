Moulton director’s film recognized at Sidewalk Film Festival

Cinematographer Chris Hilleke and writer and director Jay Burleson behind the scenes on “The Third Saturday in October.” [COURTESY PHOTO/LANCE KEETH]

Moulton screenwriter and director Jay Burleson took home the Alabama Special Mention award at the Birmingham Sidewalk Film Festival on Sunday.

Burleson received the recognition for the feature-length horror film "The Third Saturday in October" double feature.

