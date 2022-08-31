Moulton director’s film recognized at Sidewalk Film Festival

Moulton screenwriter and director Jay Burleson took home the Alabama Special Mention award at the Birmingham Sidewalk Film Festival on Sunday.
Burleson received the recognition for the feature-length horror film "The Third Saturday in October" double feature.
The film festival screened the double feature of "The Third Saturday in October V" and "The Third Saturday in October" on Saturday night at the Alabama School of Fine Arts.
The seven-day Sidewalk Film Festival, which culminated Sunday, featured more than 250 films.
A passion for 1970s slasher films and love of college football inspired Burleson's creation of “The Third Saturday in October” franchise.
The slasher-comedy, which harkens back to killer classics “Halloween” and “Black Christmas,” follows a father who tries to prevent an escaped murderer from killing again. Part 1 takes place in 1979 with a football game between the fictional Alabama-Mobile Seahawks and the Tennessee A&M Commonwealth serving as the backdrop. Part V is set in 1994.
