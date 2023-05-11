It was almost like stepping back into your youth to open the doors last Saturday to what was once Leona Hodge’s country store. Located just west of Moulton in the center of the ballfields now, it used to be considered outside of town, way out in the country. 

It was a place, like so many of the little community Mom and Pop stores, where people traded with their neighbors, some of whom lived in back of their business. Leona Hodge lived next door to hers.

