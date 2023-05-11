It was almost like stepping back into your youth to open the doors last Saturday to what was once Leona Hodge’s country store. Located just west of Moulton in the center of the ballfields now, it used to be considered outside of town, way out in the country.
It was a place, like so many of the little community Mom and Pop stores, where people traded with their neighbors, some of whom lived in back of their business. Leona Hodge lived next door to hers.
It was a general merchandise kind of place, where people who forgot to get bread or milk could run in and grab some without having to go all the way back into town. People came there for a quick lunch of hoop cheese and crackers or a bologna sandwich, cut from a big round stick of spicy bologna, not like the bland prepackaged stuff sold for sandwiches in larger grocery stores.
You could sit and listen to old men talking about the weather or their crops or the price of tea in China or just about any subject that you can think of, while you sat and soaked in all of this knowledge you could pour peanuts into your Coke or eat a Moon Pie with your RC Cola, or scarf down any number of candy bars or ice cream sandwiches.
It was not a fancy place. It was comfortable and familiar and you usually knew everyone in there at any given time.
Mrs. Leona Hodge opened up the small cinder block store in 1964 and ran it until 1993. Her husband, Jesse, built the store and house beside it. After his death due to cancer in 1972, she ran it alone.
She was one of a dying breed of women who could hold her own with any of the men who came in the store. Some would find out just how tough she was. The stories go that she kept a .38 Special under the counter. In the late ‘70s, when two men robbed her and left the building, she was right behind them shooting as if she were at the OK Corral. When Moulton Police Officer Boyce Lee Bradford arrived on the scene he found her out of bullets and shaking so hard she could hardly stand. “Miz Leona, you can’t be out here shooting all over the place like that! There are houses and cars going by and you might hit somebody!”
“Well,” she answered, “They took my stuff!”
As far as Bradford knows the robbers were never caught but it’s a sure bet they didn’t try robbing Miz Leona anymore!
Another time, Tony and Donna Myers, neighbors across the street, heard shooting from that direction and went over to make sure that she was okay. Again, she was out of bullets and shaking when Tony reached her. This time she was shooting toward the back of the store toward where the new rec center was being built at the time. “They ran across the field toward the Rec Center,” she told Tony. “I think I might have hit one of them because I saw cigarettes fly up in the air.”
About that time one of the former city police officers pulled up to see what all of the ruckus was about. Tony indicated that the robbers might be hit and laying out in the field. It was dusk dark by this time and Tony, holding Miz Hodge’s reloaded gun walked toward the field with the officer following in his footsteps. About that time a car peeled out of the park entrance and headed toward Mt. Hope. “I’ll be that was him,” Tony told the officer, “But if it was, he has gone off and left his wounded buddy here!” After searching the field and not finding anything other than a trail of cigarette cartons everywhere the two gave up and started back to the store. “You can put the gun up now,” the officer instructed Tony, who still chuckles about the incident.
He says that Miz Hodge was ready to protect her property, no matter how mean they were or how many.
“She had stood her ground and kept firing her gun in the same direction they had run until she was out of bullets,” he recalled.
By the time another Moulton Police officer, Boyce Lee Bradford, pulled up she indicated that she had fired in the direction of the Civic Center several times. He asked if she had hit them and she said no, so the officer checked her gun and said, “You need a bigger gun!”
It is said that she could also cut you down with a look, you know, the one your mom had on her face when she caught your hand in the cookie jar.
Mrs. Leona Hodge died on October 8, 2001. She was a legend from then on. Some still talk about how she would give people groceries when she knew they were in need and never charge them for it.
She would also put you in your place pretty darn quickly if you got started laughing loudly or getting out of hand. One story goes that she had to put some of the Burgen Patterson employees in their place for getting rowdy. “They say you could have heard a pin drop,” laughed her grandson, Heath, as he told the story.
All these years the building has sat empty as commerce grew around it. The softball and baseball fields brought more people to the area than Mrs. Hodge would have ever dreamed possible.
Her grandson, Heath Hodge, son of her oldest child, Charlie, is now the owner. It was his little daughter, Charlie Sophia Hodge, age 8, who came up with the idea of a candy shop where she could also have ice cream when she wanted some. What eight-year-old wouldn’t love for a dream like that to come true?
Charlie was ecstatic when she heard the news that her dream had become a reality. Her parents had wanted to do something with the building but didn’t know just what. When they heard Charlie’s idea it sounded like something that would be fun and be a welcome addition to the community.
They have been working on the building for several months. It has turned out to be both a challenge and an adventure for them. Heath and his wife, Stacey Estes Hodge have poured all of their creativity into the small building and people who had the opportunity to visit last Saturday were both excited to see it and amazed at how it looks on the inside now.
Most of all, people kept commenting to Heath that they had traded with his grandmother and remembered those bologna sandwiches. Next they commented about the ice cream. The Hodges get their products from The Chocolate Shoppe, which carries over a hundred different flavors. They only stock about sixteen presently but hope to add more as demand calls for it. They sold out of waffle cones twice during the day, used up four, three-gallon containers of ice cream and figured out pretty fast that the most popular flavor was cookie dough.
They were tickled pink when they realized that they had over 300 customers come in that first day. They hope to become a favorite for the people who visit the ball parks, and to eventually to be available for private parties.
Heath predicts that there will even be bologna sandwiches and hoop cheese before very long.
Best of luck to one of Moulton’s vintage buildings and its new business! Miz Leona would be right proud, don’t you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.