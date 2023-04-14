Starting secondary school is intimidating. For students moving to a consolidated campus, like Hatton High, apprehensions are compounded by new class members and unfamiliar surroundings. Hatton Elementary School hopes its new event will ease the transition.

On May 19, HES will host six graders from Mount Hope and Hazlewood for their first annual Merge event. Officials from each school supported the idea. Together, the three classes will tour Hatton High School, where they will attend next year. School officials hope the day’s interactions provide familiarity for students jumping to HHS.

