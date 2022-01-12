Those who wish to nominate someone for the Lawrence County 2021 Citizen of the Year award has until Friday to do so, according to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
The winner of the annual award will be announced at the Chamber of Commerce’s year-end banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. at Life Center Fellowship in Moulton, Lawrence Chamber President & CEO Craig Johnston said.
He said the winner of the annual citizen award will be chosen from the pool of nominations after votes are cast from an anonymous committee—made up of about 16 to 18 individuals from throughout the county.
“Multiple nominations for a single candidate do not influence the decision of the voting committee,” he said. The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, Jan. 14.
The 2021 recipient, as well as runners-up for the award, will be announced at the year-end banquet and their names published in The Moulton Advertiser and the Chamber’s My Chamber, My Community® Newsletter, Johnston added.
The 2021 Lawrence County Citizen of the Year will also serve as grand marshal for the annual Moulton Christmas Parade in December.
According to Johnston, a nominee should be a living resident of Lawrence County who has consistently demonstrated excellence in a professional leadership role within the community.
Nominees are people who have made or is making significant contributions to the welfare of the community; someone who has given freely of their time, energy, and resources to contribute to positive growth, stability and the overall betterment of Lawrence County, he said.
“The Citizen of the Year Award is not a popularity contest; it’s more than just a title, an annual thing we do, or another routine award given in town. This award recognizes the epitome of a great citizen,” Johnston said. “The appropriate recipient of this award is someone who puts others first for the betterment of themselves, their community and county.”
Nomination forms may be picked up at the Lawrence County Chamber Office, located 15379 AL HWY 24, Suite 4 in Moulton, or downloaded from the Lawrence County Chamber homepage at www.lawrencealabama.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.