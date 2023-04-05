Airlift victim released from hospital

The driver was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

The dump truck driver who required a medical helicopter on AL Highway 24 has been released from Huntsville Hospital. 

The news was confirmed by  Premier Structures, the owner of the dump truck.

