Airlift victim released from hospital

The dump truck driver who required a medical helicopter on AL Highway 24 has been released from Huntsville Hospital.
The news was confirmed by Premier Structures, the owner of the dump truck.
“The driver is doing better,” said Leah Faulk, a Premier Structures employee. “He has finally got released from the hospital and he’s home.”
The cause of the accident is still unconfirmed.
Around 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 27, law enforcement received report of a dump truck in the ditch off Hwy. 24. According to the Moulton Police Department, an unknown medical condition caused the driver to leave the road. When they arrived on scene, officers found the loaded truck buried deep in the mud and the driver passed out.
Emergency medical services began working with the driver. A few minutes later, the MPD shut down the eastbound lane to traffic. The west lane closed shortly after. A med-evac helicopter circled and landed near the accident in the eastbound lane.
About 15 minutes later, the driver was loaded into the helicopter and transported to Huntsville Hospital. Premier Structures of Athens confirmed the truck was theirs.
The highway reopened, though law enforcement continued to gather around the site of the accident.
